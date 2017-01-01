AVRIL’s ex-lover openly salivates on VERA SIDIKA’s big a$$, Huyu ndiye fisi sasa.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 04:17
Friday, 20 January 2017 - Avril’s South African ex-lover, Muga, who is a well known womanizer with insatiable appetite for female celebrities, was reduced to a zombie after local socialite Vera Sidika shared a steamy video twerking her big behind.
He went berserk on social media and praised Vera Sidika’s twerking skills, claiming that she can make a man empty his bank account.
“Am not sure who she is or who the lucky man is but what am sure off is after any man experiences this he can buy a house or all demands after having such an experience… Your entire life savings can…
Page 1 2