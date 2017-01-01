AVRIL reveals what it takes to quench her thirst for S£X! Sorry 1 minute men.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 06:38
Wednesday, 11 January 2017 - S3xy songstress, Avril, has revealed what it takes to quench her thirst for s3x.
According to Avril, who was dating a South African man before they had a bitter break up, she needs a real “bull” to satisfy her behind closed doors.
The curvaceous singer spoke in a recent interview and said that a man should last for more than 30 minutes when having s3x with her.
She has no time for I minute men who k@m like chickens.
“I’M VERY SENSUAL. SO UUHM..IDEALLY, I FEEL LIKE IT NEEDS TO BE A GIVE TAKE KIND OF THING. SO LET’S SAY 30 MINUTES AND ABOVE,” Avril said.
When asked whether she loves or@l s3x, the singer revealed that she…
Page 1 2