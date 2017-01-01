At last PETER KENNETH comes clean on bribing SONKO with 1 billion to bolt out of Nairobi race

...bribe Sonko with sh1 billion and that he is innocent until proven otherwise.





At the same time, Kenneth also denied claims that he colluded with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the International Criminal Court (ICC) to have President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, jailed at The Hague for crimes against humanity.





Over the weekend, Sonko sensationally claimed that Peter Kenneth offered him a sh1 billion bribe to step down for him in the Nairobi Gubernatorial race.





He also alleged that Kenneth wanted Uhuru/ Ruto to be jailed by ICC.





