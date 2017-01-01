At last OBURE speaks & reveals why he betrayed RAILA and voted for UHURU to rig in 2017

..particularly vote for the changes to the election laws, which the Opposition has termed as a plot to rig the polls in favour of Jubilee.





Obure disowned ODM nominated Senator, Janet Ongera, who he had earlier delegated his voting powers to, saying he no longer supports ODM but Jubilee, accusing Raila Odinga of despising him.





“I authorised Ochwang'i to cast a vote specifically on the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2015.”





“My conscience was clear then and is clear now," Obure said.





