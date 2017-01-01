Associate Accountant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Associate Accountant





Branch.co





Nairobi, Kenya





Branch Overview: Branch.co delivers world-class financial services to the mobile generation. The spread of smartphones presents an incredible opportunity for the world’s emerging middle class to access banking options and achieve financial flexibility.

Branch.co is revolutionizing banking in Kenya, and will soon expand to other countries in East Africa and in other regions across the globe.

What We Offer

You will be part of a talented, passionate team that is determined to make a positive impact on the lives of the mobile generation throughout the developing world.

You will join a team with unmatched experience in financial technology and emerging markets. Since our launch in April 2015, we’ve disbursed hundreds of thousands of loans. Our success has led to investments from Silicon Valley’s leading VCs.

Job Overview

The Associate Accountant will work under the Finance Manager Africa. This will be a permanent role that will involve, accounting, reporting and analysis as well ensuring adherence to internal controls and statutory compliance.

Key Responsibilities





The Associate Accountant will be required to assist in the developing and designing of new KPIs and reconciliation templates and ensure all the reports are updated and sent out on time.

Accounting Duties

· Perform cross country accounting functions as assigned including, but not limited to verifying, allocating, posting and reconciling transactions with deep understanding of GAAP and IFRS accounting standards

· Take charge of month end procedures and timelines

· Assist with testing and receive final approval for accounting software reports required for management, financial reporting and general ledger reconciliations.

· Assist with annual external audit. Complete requested materials. Assist in preparing assigned schedules for the annual and interim audit.

Reporting and Analysis

· Assists in preparation of monthly management report and accompanying schedules, worksheets and narratives, including “Budget vs. Actual” variance reports.

· Be able to set up accounting books and procedures for new countries

· Assist in providing follow-up and documentation of significant variances.

· Assist with completion of the quarterly and annual regulatory filings; preparation of assigned Quarterly and Annual Statutory Statement pages/schedules.

· Production of daily, weekly, monthly reconciliations for each country covering Disbursements, Repayments and Net cash, third party contracts e.g. Mpesa, Vodafone, Cellulant

· Forex impact analysis

Other

· Conform with and abide by all regulatory guidance and internal policies & procedures.

· Document policies, procedures and workflow for assigned areas of responsibility.

· Contribute to department and organization special projects as assigned.





Qualifications & Skills

· Bachelor’s degree in Finance related areas

· CPA graduate

· At Least 2 years solid Accounting experience preferably handling more than 2 countries

· Experience working with accounting software, QuickBooks, Pastel, Sage, Oracle

· Very analytical with expert Excel skills

· Fluent spoken and written Swahili and English

· Self-motivated, Creative

· Super Organized & Results focused

· Able to work with tight deadlines and in a startup environment

How to Apply





CLICK HERE to apply online to apply online





Branch International is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

This company does not and will not discriminate in employment on any basis prohibited by applicable law.