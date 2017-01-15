Assistant Program Officer Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Twaweza, a dynamic East Africa wide organization, is looking for a competent, effective and energetic Assistant Program Officer



Job Title: Assistant Program Officer



Cluster: Data and Voice



Salary Grade: 4



Reports to: Senior Data Analyst



Supervises: Consultants, Interns





Location: Nairobi, Kenya



Overall Responsibility: You will support the Director to implement the overall plan and budget for the Uwezo Regional Office.





You will support the Director to assure standards related to Partnerships, Training, and communication, and lead the review of all materials related to these standards.



Specific Responsibilities:

1. Support the Director to assure quality of the partnership policies and standards, including emerging activities that leverage on Uwezo’s partners and infrastructure

2. Support the Director to coordinate the Uwezo training process across the three countries, including timely revision of training manuals and workbooks, and engagement of the East Africa trainers.

3. Maintain records and produce quarterly and annual review reports on the adherence of countries to the policies and standards related to partnerships and training

4. Support the Director in maintaining partner data and information, including the conducting of periodic analysis of partnerships data for the production of both internal and external communication products

5. Support the Director to assure quality of all publications originating from the Directorate of Data and Voice, including proof checks for website materials from country offices and any other publications.

6. Serve as the Uwezo website desk officer; ensuring that materials are sourced from country teams, and in collaboration with the PPE team, updated on the website

7. Support the Director in ensuring increased visibility of Uwezo, through the production of creative media products, and maintaining a regional record on Uwezo’s coverage and communication at all levels – sub-national, national, regional and global. Produce monthly Uwezo coverage dashboards in collaboration with the Uwezo Country Communications Officers.

8. Support the Director in ensuring that all Uwezo products are well-packaged for both internal and external communication.

General Responsibilities:

1. Successfully implement above responsibilities and assigned activities in work plans and budgets, consistent with Twaweza Policies.

2. Contribute effectively to planning, monitoring, reporting and information dissemination of Uwezo’s/Twaweza’s work.

3. Collaborate with Twaweza staff across units and countries in a spirit of mutual respect and cooperation to get things done.

4. Communicate your work through active use of internal platform (SalesForce), electronic calendar (Gcal) and being accessible on electronic chat (Skype) as per Twaweza requirements.

5. Participate actively in organization-wide learning and other joint activities.

6. Comply with and foster adherence to the established Twaweza values, policies, regulations, guidelines and procedures.

7. Undertake any other lawful tasks as may be assigned by your Supervisor and/or Director of Data and Voice.

Core Qualifications:

1. A degree in education, communication or social sciences.

2. Minimum 3 years relevant working experience, especially in development communication

3. Excellent writing skills in English and Kiswahili, with proof of publications in media or other platforms

4. Ability to conduct simple quantitative and qualitative analyses, using any basic software

5. Keen eye in editing written communication products; experience in document review.

6. Presence in social media, and enthusiastic in learning new ways of presenting and communicating evidence.

7. Excellent networking and human relations’ skills, and ability to deliver quality results on time.

8. Excellent skills in Excel and experience in working with small databases.

9. Keen attention to details, and well organized.

10. Curiosity and passion to learn, be innovate, creative and get things done.

Changes and Amendments: This job description may be amended by Twaweza after consultation with the employee and the supervisor.



Application process:



To apply for this position, please submit your CV (max 4 pages) to jobs@twaweza.org , including a cover letter explaining your interests/motivations to work for Twaweza, and 2 samples of your written work and names of 3 referees, in MS Word or PDF file.





In the subject of your email write your name, the position you are applying for and country