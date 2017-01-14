Assistant Network Administrator and Systems Support Job in Nairobi Kenya

Assistant Network Administrator and Systems Support Job in Nairobi KenyaJobs and Careers 03:06
We are looking for individuals who are sufficiently fluent in system support and network systems management.
The successful candidates will become part of an engineering team for system support and network administration tasks.
Software Support Skills: Windows Desktop Support and Administration, Supporting Microsoft Active Directory Domain Environment (2003/2008), Windows Server Administration, Managing Virtual Server Environment, Maintaining local helpdesk system, offline and online clients support
Other Skills: Excellent written and oral communication skills, Strong organizational, problem-solving and analytical skills, Strong understanding of TCP/IP and DNS, Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite 2003/2007/2010, Cisco certification is preferred
Hardware Support Skills: HP servers Maintenance, Proxy server Knowledge, HP desktops maintenance, Cisco Routers and Switches Maintenance
Database Systems: Access, MSSQL Server.
Platforms: Windows, Linux
Minimum Educational Requirement:
- Degree in Computer
Science/Information Technology from an accredited institution
- Cisco and MCP
related certifications will be of added advantage
Our Location: 7th Floor, Fortis Tower; WoodVale Grove; Westlands, Nairobi, Kenya
Employment Type: Full Time, Temporary, and Renewable Contract
How to apply:
Send Resumes in PDF Format by email to hr.kenex@gmail.com
Closing Date: 14th January 2017To find out more about KENEX you can access our websitewww.kenexnbi.com