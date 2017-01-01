As ODM says UHURU was rejected in Meru, see the mammoth crowds he pulled (PHOTOs)

Sunday January 22, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta received a heroic welcome in Meru County on Saturday as he went there to mobilize residents to register as voters.





Uhuru who was accompanied by Meru Senator, Kiraitu Murungi, made a series of stop overs before he addressed a mammoth rally in Maua town.





In every stop over, Uhuru met thousands of his supporters who assured him of their support ahead of the 2017 Presidential Elections.





Uhuru said his priority is to ensure everybody in Kenya is a registered voter.





“Our priority now is to urge every Kenyan to register to vote. We want to make sure every citizen of our country has an opportunity to vote. I remind the youth of our nation, this is your country, you must take the decision to participate in forging a strong foundation for our...



