Arrest RAILA ODINGA and KENYA will burn like hell! LUO MPs tell UHURU/ RUTO

...Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi warned the Head of State against intimidating opposition leaders, terming the arrest threats against Raila as 'ridiculous',





“When he is addressing us as the Jubilee presidential candidate, Uhuru must understand that he is exposed to all responses from us as his competitors,” Opiyo said.





“We shall not condone any more intimidation directed at the CORD leader, Raila Odinga, or at us as opposition leaders.”





“It is a big joke,” Opiyo added.





Other MPs who warned Uhuru includes Fred Outa (Nyando), Geoffrey Odanga (Mathayos), Oburu Oginga (nominated), Florence Mutua (Busia woman representative), Shakeel Shabbir (Kisumu East), John Kobando (Uriri), Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache South MP) and Dagoretti North's Simba Arati.





