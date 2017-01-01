Apana tambua Senator! See what KHALWALWE was forced to do after enrolling his son at Alliance (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, 11 January 2017 - Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwalwe’s son has been admitted at Alliance High School after a remarkable performance in last year’s KCPE.

The no nonsense Senator and bull fighter shared photos inspecting his son’s personal belongings saying,

What a strict school! Made me 2 personally go thru my son’s small things one by one before admitting him today…

There was no special treatment for him because he is a Senator.

