Another tragedy for RAILA as he prepares to face UHURU - Is this the beginning of rigging?
The Kenyan DAILY POST
News
07:26
Tuesday January 10, 2017 - The Independent Electoral
and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has issued a warning alert over the Biometric
Voter Registration (BVR) kits ahead of the much anticipated nationwide voter
registration exercise set to begin on 16th of this month.
In a statement to the press, the IEBC noted that over 8, 000
BVR kits were faulty and that the commission may face some problems even during
the voter registration exercise.
The commission further noted that it...
2012
The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved.
-
Designed by Denno