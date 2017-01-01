Another tragedy for RAILA as he prepares to face UHURU - Is this the beginning of rigging?

The Kenyan DAILY POST 07:26

Tuesday January 10, 2017 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has issued a warning alert over the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits ahead of the much anticipated nationwide voter registration exercise set to begin on 16th of this month.


In a statement to the press, the IEBC noted that over 8, 000 BVR kits were faulty and that the commission may face some problems even during the voter registration exercise.

The commission further noted that it...

