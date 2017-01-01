ANNE WAIGURU was involved in a road accident in Mwea while going to wait for UHURU

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Miss Anne Waiguru was involved in an accident on Tuesday after her Toyota Prado was hit from behind in Mwea Stadium, Kirinyaga County.





Waiguru, who is vying for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat was in Mwea to wait for President Uhuru Kenyatta who was touring the area to mobilize residents to register themselves as voters ahead of August poll.





Fortunately the former CS was not injured but her vehicle got damaged.





Leaders had flocked to welcome the President in Kirinyaga including current Governor Joseph Ndathi and Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua.





In his speech, Uhuru said that the only way to sustain the development agenda and unity among Kenyans is to vote back the Jubilee administration.





He urged Kirinyaga residents to register in large numbers to ensure that CORD leader, Raila Odinga, and his group are sent home.





“We want a 70 +1 win, so that they can avoid going to court. We don’t want court cases after winning,” said Uhuru.





The Kenyan DAILY POST