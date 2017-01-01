ANNE WAIGURU reveals her estimated wealth - Many Kenyans will hate her for good.Politics 07:33
Thursday January 12, 2017 - Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Miss Anne Waiguru, has revealed her net worth as she plans to launch her Kirinyaga gubernatorial bid in a next few weeks’ time.
Speaking to Citizen TV for the first time about her wealth on Tuesday, Ms Waiguru insisted that she did not benefit from fraudulent transactions at the National Youth Service (NYS), in which the Government lost over Ksh 6 billion.
Waiguru also dispelled claims that she had enriched herself from proceeds of corruption at the NYS noting that she owned most of the...
