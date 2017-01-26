Anakula Nyama! See the guzzler that KIBAKI’s grandson drives, He’s not even 25 (PHOTO).

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - While some of you are complaining of the harsh economic times, Kibaki’s grandson, Sean, who came to the lime-light during the burial of the late Mama Lucy, is enjoying the fancy things in life.





The guy is in his early twenties and rolling like a big boss.





He flaunted a photo of his Audi, a pricey guzzler that oozes class.





Here’s a photo of Sean’s classy ride.