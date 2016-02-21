AMAZING: The best pictures of BARACK OBAMA goofing with kids during his Presidency

Sunday, February 21, 2016 - Barack Obama’s time as 44th POTUS has come to an end with controversial billionaire, Donald Trump, taking over.





Obama will be remembered for many things but the ease with which he got along with children was amazing.





When asked how he gets along easily with kids, Obama said, "Yeah, they love me — partly because my ears are big, and so I look a little like a cartoon character,"





Whatever you make of his Presidency, these pictures will warm your heart.





Check some of the best Obama with kids photos in the next page



