Alleged g@y, DONALD KIPKORIR, to wed a divorcee after proposing to her mid-air.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , 14:04

Monday, 23 January 2017 - Flamboyant city lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has proved that he is not a g@y man as alleged after proposing to his long-time girlfriend, Noni Weru, who is a divorcee.

Kipkorir has been sharing photos having fun with Noni in private beaches, sparking rumours that they are dating.



He only referred to her as a “BFF” but she is now a wife to be.

According to..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno