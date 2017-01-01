Alleged g@y, DONALD KIPKORIR, to wed a divorcee after proposing to her mid-air.

Monday, 23 January 2017 - Flamboyant city lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has proved that he is not a g@y man as alleged after proposing to his long-time girlfriend, Noni Weru, who is a divorcee.





Kipkorir has been sharing photos having fun with Noni in private beaches, sparking rumours that they are dating.





He only referred to her as a “BFF” but she is now a wife to be.





According to..



