All KIKUYUs will vote for RAILA in August if they hear this! UHURU will hate to hear this

Monday, January 30, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has dismissed claims by a section of Mt. Kenya leaders that he hates Kikuyus and that he will kill their children and force them to wear shorts if he becomes President after August polls.





Speaking in Meru during his mobilization tour, Raila said he is not an enemy of Mt. Kenya or any other tribe in Kenya contrary to what has been peddled by his rivals.





He noted that it would be foolhardy for him to be against any community yet he was asking for a mandate to lead the entire country.





“I have nee been an enemy of any tribe. The Ameru have not done anything wrong to me but there are some people using what we call divide and rule. I brought Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli here to launch the Meru-Maua Road when I was the Roads Minister. I could not have brought him here if I was your enemy. I am the one who planned many roads here with Engineers Mwongera as Permanent Secretary,” Raila said.





