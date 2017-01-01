All Kenyan LADIES who are single mothers should read this, Please stop complicating things.

To the single mums before we kneel down to beg God for a loving hubby, we should mind the following..



1. What's your current relationship with baby daddy? You can't ask for a God given hubby when still intouch with baby daddy,.





2. Who pays your bills? If baby daddy does all the bills including your maintanaces, why ask God for another man?





3. In communication what do you discuss mostly with baby daddy? Child's welfare or…



