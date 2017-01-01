ALAI’s message to RAILA’s daughter, ROSEMARY, that is making LUOs hate him even more.

With all due respect to Rosemary Odinga, leadership is not sexually transmitted. You find some desperados with no agenda for changing the lives of the common man hanging on the coats of Raila like leeches. They think that walking with Rosemary Odinga is assuring them of anything.





What does Rosemary Odinga stand for? Is she up for Kibra leadership because the poor souls have become their tools of trade? Will the Raila family now turn to condemning Kibra people to a life of de stitution for Raila and his family to be relevant?





Donors pouring money now in ODM but Raila is not interested in the Presidency but the campaign billions.





Hata na dawa, Raila is not going anywhere and the imposition of clueless family members on Kibra people is destroying his chances to even have a case.