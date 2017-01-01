ALAI attacks RAILA’s daughter ROSEMARY and names her S£X partner (READ)

What does Rosemary Odinga stands for? How old is Rosemary Odinga? I know that she was born in August 1977. Makes her 39. She is almost 40?





What are some of the most compelling arguments or real life achievements she has earned? That is, apart from rearing snails, being a former squeeze of my friend Michael Okwiri and daughter of Raila Odinga.





Why Kibra? They are too poor to see her incompetencies? Too blind to see that Raila has used them as tools of trade? Why? Give me som e reason?





Guys, public leadership is not a kin to snail, snake or senene (Ruspolia differens) farming. Nor is the race at snail's pace. You have to show a higher degree of competence in caring for the downtrodden, needy and common man for you to be elected into a public office. Your claim for public office cannot be hereditary. You can't claim a public office because you are of the Odinga or any other political dynasty.





You have to earn your keep. You have to show that you can competently run and manage projects. Being an MP also means that you have to champion the cause of the poor, rich or common members of the society. You have to show active thirst for social justice and share in the belief that you will demand for my right to be respected even when the abuse of my right favours you.





As things stands now, Rosemary you are too shallow and incompetent for electorates own good. You are to shallow for life. Please move from snail farming to pig farming and I might just visit you and share one or two ideas on how to earn this in 2022.



