Ailing Kenyan football legend JOE KADENGE’s emotional message to UHURU (VIDEO)

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - Kenyan football icon, Joe Kadenge, has sent an emotional message to President Uhuru Kenyatta from his hospital bed. Kenyan football icon, Joe Kadenge, has sent an emotional message to President Uhuru Kenyatta from his hospital bed.





The ailing football legend feels his time on earth is nigh and wants to meet President Uhuru as well as former Presidents, Mwai Kibaki and Daniel Moi to bid them farewell.





“I would like to meet you before I die. It seems my body doesn’t like me anymore and these are the people I would like to meet.”





Kadenge says in a video that has been widely circulated. “The old men, I would like to say goodbye to them so that if God calls me today, I will have an opportunity to say goodbye to them,”Kadenge says in a video that has been widely circulated.





The former Kenyan international, who also played for AFC Leopards and..