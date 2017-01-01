Age is just a number: This old LADY’s dance moves will blow you away. (Watch VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 14:15
Friday, January 13, 2017 - This video of a grandmother seriously getting down is proof that age is just a number.
Despite her advanced age, this senior citizen is full of energy and moves so well. She has good balance and rhythm.
Most women would definitely want to be as strong and happy as this granny when they get old.
Watch the heart-warming video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.