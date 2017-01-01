Age is just a number: This old LADY’s dance moves will blow you away. (Watch VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 14:15

Friday, January 13, 2017 - This video of a grandmother seriously getting down is proof that age is just a number.

Despite her advanced age, this senior citizen is full of energy and moves so well. She has good balance and rhythm. 

Most women would definitely want to be as strong and happy as this granny when they get old.


Watch the heart-warming video below.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno