After watching this video, you will never drive without wearing seat belt

Friday, January 6, 2017 - This is why you should wear a seat belt always. If you are involved in a collision or the car rolls over and you are not wearing a seat belt, you are 18 times more likely to die.
Seat belts save lives because they stop a person from being ejected from the car and they spread the impact force over a greater area of the body.
If you know a friend or anyone that doesn't wear a seat belt, share this video with them.
Watch the video below.
