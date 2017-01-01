After terrorizing KALONZO in Ukambani, ALFRED MUTUA takes war to RAILA’s doorstep

...already showing interest in ditching Raila’s CORD and joining Maendeleo Chap Chap ahead of polls.





Speaking in Kisii yesterday, Mutua promised to make a major political impact in the country with his movement in the coming polls.





He also announced that Maendeleo Chap Chap will field candidates for all the electable seats apart from the Presidency.





“It is possible to have better leadership in the country.”





“This is the party for change.”





“One does not become a leader to lead people into poverty,” said Mutua.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



