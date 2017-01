Wednesday January 18, 2017 - Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Anne Waiguru’s running mate, Peter Ndambiri, was arraigned in court for kidnapping 26- year old Beth Njeri. - Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Anne Waiguru’s running mate, Peter Ndambiri, was arraigned in court for kidnapping 26- year old Beth Njeri.





Ndambiri was arrested alongside Eliud Githaka and Stephen Muthii for kidnapping Njeri on December 7th, 2016 in Ngurubani Market, Kirinyaga County.





After taking her hostage, they..