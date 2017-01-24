After looting, WAIGURU now in kidnapping business - This is what her running mate does

..confined her in an unknown location for five days.





However, Njeri has withdrawn the case against the three and is no longer interested in pursuing the matter.





It is not clear if Anne Waiguru was the force behind the withdrawal of the case by Njeri against her running mate.





“The charges the three are facing are very serious and you will have to file before this court a sworn affidavit clearly spelling out that you have decided to withdraw the matter before any decision can be made,” Kerugoya Senior Principal Magiatrate, Juliet Kassam, stated.





