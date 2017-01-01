After banning RAILA from foreign funds, see how much UK has given UHURU for elections

Tuesday January 17, 2017 - Britain has given Kenya a whopping sh 1.5 billion to prepare for the August 8th General Elections.





Speaking in Eldoret yesterday, British High Commissioner to Kenya, Nic Hailey, said they gave the funds after a request by the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.





According to Haily, the money was given to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to..



