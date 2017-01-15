Administrative Officer Job in Nairobi, Kenya - Procurement

Twaweza, a dynamic East Africa wide organization, is looking for a competent, effective and energetic Administrative Officer, Procurement



Job Title: Administrative Officer



Unit: Operations



Cluster: Services



Salary Grade: 5



Reports to: Manager, Operations





Supervises: Administrative Assistant, and interns



Location: Nairobi, Kenya



Overall Responsibility: You will handle procurement and asset management in accordance with general acceptable procurement and asset management policies.





You will oversee office management and key administrative matters in the office ensuring quality operations management throughout, and full, effective compliance with policies and procedures by all staff.



Specific Responsibilities:

1. Establish clear, effective and efficient procurement procedures and manage procurement in a manner that is transparent, fair, in accordance with policy and ensures Twaweza value for money, and keep proper records; ensure all service providers and suppliers are effectively managed.

2. Procure office equipment and supplies and support the Admin Assistant to maintain a sufficient stock of office stationery and supplies.

3. Oversee office premises to ensure they are in good state of repair and maintenance at all times through liaison with landlord and service providers.

4. Ensure that office equipment and machinery such as computers, furniture, photocopy, air conditioners etc. are well maintained and serviced regularly.

5. Ensure ongoing and satisfactory maintenance of Twaweza vehicle/s.

6. Manage asset control, assignment and movement; maintain an updated and accurate asset register, and room lists, and ensure that all assets are properly labelled and whereabouts regularly verified.

7. Oversee effective office security, including liaison with security company and ensuring adherence to office security and safety policies for all staff and visitors.

8. Oversee all services provided on a regular basis and provide good value; process and ensure that all office running related bills are paid on time.

9. Produce monthly, quarterly and annual reports up to stands and ensure that the reports are used as a tool for performance (e.g. Insurance, keys, etc.).

10. Support the Operations Manager in preparing the unit’s Annual plan, budgets and any other relevant reports.

General Responsibilities:

1. Successfully implement above responsibilities and assigned activities in work plans and budgets, consistent with Twaweza Policies.

2. Contribute effectively to planning, monitoring, reporting and information dissemination of Uwezo’s/Twaweza’s work.

3. Collaborate with Twaweza staff across units and countries in a spirit of mutual respect and cooperation to get things done.

4. Communicate your work through active use of internal platform (SalesForce), electronic calendar (Gcal) and being accessible on electronic chat (Skype) as per Twaweza requirements.

5. Participate actively in organization-wide learning and other joint activities.

6. Comply with and foster adherence to the established Twaweza values, policies, regulations, guidelines and procedures.

7. Undertake any other lawful tasks as may be assigned by your Supervisor, respective Director and/or Executive Director.

Core Qualifications:

1. A degree in Procurement, Public Administration, Business Administration, or other relevant discipline.

2. At least three years’ experience in managing the responsibilities

3. Technical proficient in managing the tasks mentioned above.

4. Can take initiative, get things done really well, and fast.

5. Demonstrated high integrity; excellent references.

6. Excellent organizational, reporting and management skills.

7. Proficiency in spoken and written English and Kiswahili with keen to details.

8. Ability to work under pressure, with minimum supervision

Changes and Amendments: This job description may be amended by Twaweza after consultation with the employee and the supervisor.



Application process:



To apply for this position, please submit your CV (max 4 pages) to jobs@twaweza.org , including a cover letter explaining your interests/motivations to work for Twaweza, and 2 samples of your written work and names of 3 referees, in MS Word or PDF file.





In the subject of your email write your name, the position you are applying for and country