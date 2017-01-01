Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya

Vacancy Announcement: Administrative Assistant (Marketing)





1 Post



Africa Nazarene University (ANU) is an accredited Private Christian University sponsored by the Church of Nazarene International, which follows the Wesleyan Holiness Tradition.





It integrates faith with learning to produce well rounded individuals who are able to meet challenges of their times.





The University is looking for a qualified person to fill the position of Administrative Assistant (Marketing) reporting to the Marketing Officer.





This role consistently seek to enhance marketing effectiveness through the best in class application of marketing data, analytics and creative testing to inform campaign strategy and objectives and to track, optimize and report on the performance.





It also involves the development of university advertising strategies, implementation of and evaluation of ad campaign overall performance.



Duties and Responsibilities



The detailed duties and responsibilities will involve the following:



Research

Manage 15 to 25 category specific market research projects per year.

Work collaboratively with faculties and department teams to understand research needs and develop actionable insight.

Perform analysis and interpretation of primary and secondary research data relating to our programs, segments, and competitors and make recommendations based on the analysis.

Manage projects from inception through presentation: supporting customized surveys/discussion guides/screeners, analyzing data, interpreting results and providing actionable insights from primary research.

Synthesize and analyze secondary data, market information and competitive intelligence to provide actionable insights and business trend information.

Advertising

Spearhead the development of the university brand advertising strategies, including media and creative.

Create integrated campaign strategies that are informed by a deep understanding of the business, programs and target audience.

Developing creative, advertising plans and media plans.

Ensuring that the adverts run accurately based on the planned impression, engagement.

Negotiating with media houses to obtain credit, the best rates and most appropriate media spaces in advertising;

Booking individual advertising spots across all offline and online platforms as per the campaigns;

Consistently engaging in a process of identifying new digital media, tools and methods.

Keeping up to date with industry research figures, including country inventory stats and audience figures across multiple traditional and digital platforms.

Measure and report performance of all marketing campaigns, and assess against goals (ROI and KPIs)

Up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in advertising and measurement.

Education and Qualification

Must have a Bachelor degree in Marketing

Possession of an MBA (marketing option) will be an added advantage

Desired Personal and Technical Competencies

Solid experience in marketing research, preferable in a marketing research firm.

5+ years of experience in marketing communications, branding, integrated campaign development and digital content/campaign development.

Experience of managing social and digital channels

Excellent interpersonal skills, good networking and relationship building skills and the ability to be an effective member of a team.

Ability to perform multiple projects effectively and on time within tight/aggressive timescales.

Strong analytical skills.

Application Procedure



Interested candidates who meet the above qualifications should send their applications on or before January, 13th 2017 addressed to:



The Vice-Chancellor

Africa Nazarene University

P.O. Box 53067 – 00200

Nairobi



Applications should have a cover letter, curriculum vitae, copy of certificates, names and contacts of three referees.



Applications could also be dropped at the Nairobi, CBD Campus - Aghro House, Moi Avenue.





Note that only short listed candidates will be contacted.