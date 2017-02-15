Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya

COFI Sacco Ltd





The Community Owned Financial Institution (COFI) is the first Sharia-compliant Savings and Credit Cooperative (SACCO) in Kenya.

We are looking for suitably qualified person to join a well motivated and dedicated team for the post of administrative assistant .





Job Description

· Answer calls from customers regarding their inquiries and direct phone calls to respective people.

· Maintain contact lists.

· Perform data entry and scan documents.

· Prepare and modify documents including correspondence, reports, drafts, memos and emails.

· Develop and maintain a filing system.

· Cleaning the office.

· Making tea.

· Provide general administrative and clerical support including mailing, scanning, faxing and copying to management.

· Produce and distribute correspondence memos, letters, faxes and forms.

· Assist in the preparation of regularly scheduled reports.

· Submit and reconcile expense reports.

· Provide general support to staff.

· Order office supplies.

· Run company’s errands to post office and office supply store.

· Schedule and coordinate meetings, appointments and travel arrangements for managers.

· Organize and schedule meetings and appointments for the Chief Executive Officer.

· Any other duty assigned by the supervisor.





Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration or Diploma in Business Administration / Business Management from a recognized institution.

· Computer literate.

· Work experience in a SACCO, Bank or Microfinance Bank.

· Knowledge in Sharia banking is an added advantage.

· Have a high degree of integrity and dependability.

· Have strong interpersonal, negotiation and communication skills.





To Apply:

cofisaccoltd@gmail.com by 15th February, 2017. Send your CV with three referees and cover letter toby 15th February, 2017.

Only those shortlisted will be contacted.

Please state your current and expected salary.