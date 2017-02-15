Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya

Administrative Assistant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 15:59
The Community Owned Financial Institution (COFI) is the first Sharia-compliant Savings and Credit Cooperative (SACCO) in Kenya.
We are looking for suitably qualified person to join a well motivated and dedicated team for the post of administrative assistant.
Job Description
· Answer calls from customers regarding their inquiries and direct phone calls to respective people.
· Maintain contact lists.
· Perform data entry and scan documents.
· Prepare and modify documents including correspondence, reports, drafts, memos and emails.
· Develop and maintain a filing system.
· Cleaning the office.
· Making tea.
· Provide general administrative and clerical support including mailing, scanning, faxing and copying to management.
· Produce and distribute correspondence memos, letters, faxes and forms.
· Assist in the preparation of regularly scheduled reports.
· Submit and reconcile expense reports.
· Provide general support to staff.
· Order office supplies.
· Run company’s errands to post office and office supply store.
· Schedule and coordinate meetings, appointments and travel arrangements for managers.
· Organize and schedule meetings and appointments for the Chief Executive Officer.
· Any other duty assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications
· Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration or Diploma in Business Administration / Business Management from a recognized institution.
· Computer literate.
· Work experience in a SACCO, Bank or Microfinance Bank.
· Knowledge in Sharia banking is an added advantage.
· Have a high degree of integrity and dependability.
· Have strong interpersonal, negotiation and communication skills.
To Apply:
Send your CV with three referees and cover letter to cofisaccoltd@gmail.com by 15th February, 2017.
Only those shortlisted will be contacted.Please state your current and expected salary.