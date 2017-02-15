Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya

COFI Sacco Ltd

The Community Owned Financial Institution (COFI) is the first Sharia-compliant Savings and Credit Cooperative (SACCO) in Kenya.
We are looking for suitably qualified person to join a well motivated and dedicated team for the post of administrative assistant.

Job Description
·         Answer calls from customers regarding their inquiries and direct phone calls to respective people.
·         Maintain contact lists.
·         Perform data entry and scan documents.
·         Prepare and modify documents including correspondence, reports, drafts, memos and emails.
·         Develop and maintain a filing system.
·         Cleaning the office.
·         Making tea.
·         Provide general administrative and clerical support including mailing, scanning, faxing and copying to management.
·         Produce and distribute correspondence memos, letters, faxes and forms.
·         Assist in the preparation of regularly scheduled reports.
·         Submit and reconcile expense reports.
·         Provide general support to staff.
·         Order office supplies.
·         Run company’s errands to post office and office supply store.
·         Schedule and coordinate meetings, appointments and travel arrangements for managers.
·         Organize and schedule meetings and appointments for the Chief Executive Officer.
·         Any other duty assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications
·         Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration or Diploma in Business Administration / Business Management from a recognized institution.
·         Computer literate.
·         Work experience in a SACCO, Bank or Microfinance Bank.
·         Knowledge in Sharia banking is an added advantage.
·         Have a high degree of integrity and dependability.
·         Have strong interpersonal, negotiation and communication skills.

To Apply:
Send your CV with three referees and cover letter to cofisaccoltd@gmail.com by 15th February, 2017.
Only those shortlisted will be contacted.
Please state your current and expected salary.

   

