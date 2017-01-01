Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya

Administrative Assistant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 02:30
Tatu Creatives Limited wishes to fill in the position of an Administrative Assistant with marketing/social media paid internship.
Administrative Assistant
Job Qualifications
· Should be between 18 to 25 years.
· They should be currently enrolled in a recognized institution or have just cleared their diploma/degree.
· Should have studied a course related to business, management, marketing, public relations, international relations or mass communication, among others.
· Excellent communication and negotiation skills.
· One must have excellent etiquette and grooming skills.
· A good background knowledge in the Creative industry and advertising fields.
· One must be a fast thinker and is street smart.
· One must be digitally literate.
· Have a good understanding of all that Tatu Creatives Ltd does.
Other things to note about the Administrative Assistant
Job
· The contract is valid for 4 months and is renewable.
· The Administrative Assistant is expected to submit a weekly report on their marketing.
How to ApplyApply for the administrative assistant job through http://careers.tatucreatives.com/index.php/job/administrative-assistant/