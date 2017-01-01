Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya

Administrative Assistant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 03:13
1 Post
Africa Nazarene University (ANU) is an accredited Private Christian University sponsored by the Church of Nazarene International, which follows the Wesleyan Holiness Tradition.
Africa Nazarene University (ANU) is an accredited Private Christian University sponsored by the Church of Nazarene International, which follows the Wesleyan Holiness Tradition.
It integrates faith with learning to produce well rounded individuals who are able to meet challenges of their times.
The University is looking for a qualified person to fill the position of Administrative Assistant (Marketing) reporting to the Marketing Officer.
This role consistently seek to enhance marketing effectiveness through the best in class application of marketing data, analytics and creative testing to inform campaign strategy and objectives and to track, optimize and report on the performance.
It also involves the development of university advertising strategies, implementation of and evaluation of ad campaign overall performance.
Duties and Responsibilities
Duties and Responsibilities
The detailed duties and responsibilities will involve the following:
Research
- Manage 15 to 25
category specific market research projects per year.
- Work collaboratively
with faculties and department teams to understand research needs and
develop actionable insight.
- Perform analysis and
interpretation of primary and secondary research data relating to our
programs, segments, and competitors and make recommendations based on the
analysis.
- Manage projects from
inception through presentation: supporting customized
surveys/discussion guides/screeners, analyzing data, interpreting results
and providing actionable insights from primary research.
- Synthesize and
analyze secondary data, market information and competitive intelligence to
provide actionable insights and business trend information.
Advertising
- Spearhead the
development of the university brand advertising strategies, including
media and creative.
- Create integrated
campaign strategies that are informed by a deep understanding of the
business, programs and target audience.
- Developing creative,
advertising plans and media plans.
- Ensuring that the
adverts run accurately based on the planned impression, engagement.
- Negotiating with
media houses to obtain credit, the best rates and most appropriate media
spaces in advertising;
- Booking individual
advertising spots across all offline and online platforms as per the
campaigns;
- Consistently
engaging in a process of identifying new digital media, tools and methods.
- Keeping up to date
with industry research figures, including country inventory stats and
audience figures across multiple traditional and digital platforms.
- Measure and report
performance of all marketing campaigns, and assess against goals (ROI and
KPIs)
- Up-to-date with the
latest trends and best practices in advertising and measurement.
Education and Qualification
- Must have a Bachelor
degree in Marketing
- Possession of an MBA
(marketing option) will be an added advantage
Desired Personal and Technical Competencies
- Solid experience in
marketing research, preferable in a marketing research firm.
- 5+ years of
experience in marketing communications, branding, integrated campaign
development and digital content/campaign development.
- Experience of
managing social and digital channels
- Excellent
interpersonal skills, good networking and relationship building skills and
the ability to be an effective member of a team.
- Ability to perform
multiple projects effectively and on time within tight/aggressive
timescales.
- Strong analytical
skills.
Application Procedure
Interested candidates who meet the above qualifications should send their applications on or before January, 13th 2017 addressed to:
The Vice-Chancellor
Africa Nazarene University
P.O. Box 53067 – 00200
Nairobi
Applications should have a cover letter, curriculum vitae, copy of certificates, names and contacts of three referees.
The Vice-Chancellor
Africa Nazarene University
P.O. Box 53067 – 00200
Nairobi
Applications should have a cover letter, curriculum vitae, copy of certificates, names and contacts of three referees.
Applications could also be dropped at the Nairobi, CBD Campus - Aghro House, Moi Avenue.