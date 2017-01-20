Administration Manager Job in Nairobi Kenya

Administration Manager Job in Nairobi KenyaJobs and Careers 03:19
Reference: AM 2017
Recruiter: Stratostaff East Africa Ltd
Location: Nairobi
Available: ASAP
Category: Experienced
Offer: Neg.
Profile Introduction: Our Client in the fast moving consumer goods seeks to recruit an Administration Manager.
Our client specializes in research, development, blending and marketing of flour correctors, bread improvers, specialty bread premixes and technical cereals for use in the milling industry, bakery, pasta plants, dietetic food, and breakfast cereal.
The Administration Manager should have experience in supporting top level managers with their administrative duties.
(S)he will provide efficient and effective administration service/support to the Global Operations Local Leader.
Based in the Nairobi, the individual will report to the Managing Director.
Minimum Requirements
Essential Educational and / or Training Qualifications & Certificates
- Bachelor’s degree in
a Business related field or equivalent;
- Fluency in oral and
written French will be an added advantage.
Preferred Experience and Knowledge
- Experience
supporting at the executive level;
- Experience working
in a corporate environment at CEO/board level;
- Experience in
relating with senior executives and high profile clients.
Job Specification - Administration Manager
- Providing full
administration support for the Global Ops Leadership team including the
complete management of executive scheduled/diaries that include extensive
and complex trip planning and organizing, meeting arrangements,
appointments and calendar scheduling.
- Preparing and
producing supporting materials and documents for presentations and
meetings (internal and external) - including creating and designing the
content.
- Representing and
supporting a team of administrative assistants to provide a professional
and seamless service to the region as a whole
- Assisting with all
Regional Hospitality/Event Management that involves the executive staff
- Special projects
supporting the Global Operations team.
- Managing expenses
reports.
- Maintaining the
appropriate filing system and providing support with other general office
administration as assigned.
- Managing other
administrative duties as required.
Competencies
- Strong communication
skills with the ability to interact with staff (at all levels) in a fast
paced environment at a high level of professionalism and confidentiality;
- Well organized and
coordinated person with a global mind-set;
- Passionate,
proactive, responsible, resourceful, detail-oriented, hard-working and
willing to learn to achieve high standards;
- Proficient in both
spoken and written English;
- Ability to make
independent decisions with minimal oversight, a self-starter and an
ability to think ahead and plan for all scenarios;
- Highly motivated,
confident and flexible attitude with a sense of ownership;
- Ability to work well
in a pressured environment under tight deadlines;
- Ability to work with
a team of administrative staff to provide a professional and seamless
service to the region as a whole;
- Advanced knowledge
and proficiency in n all Microsoft Office;
- Excellent
administrative, interpersonal and organization skills;
- Excellent
communication skills;
- Comfortable with
financial numbers, such as budgets, currency-related and expense numbers.
How to Apply
If you are qualified and up to the challenge send your Resume and Cover Letter to vacancies@stratostaff.co.ke by 5pm, 20th January 2017.
Please note that only qualified candidates will be contacted.Our client is an Equal Opportunity Employer