Administration Manager Job in Nairobi Kenya

Job Title: Administration Manager



Reference: AM 2017



Recruiter: Stratostaff East Africa Ltd



Location: Nairobi





Available: ASAP



Category: Experienced





Offer: Neg.





Profile Introduction: Our Client in the fast moving consumer goods seeks to recruit an Administration Manager.





Our client specializes in research, development, blending and marketing of flour correctors, bread improvers, specialty bread premixes and technical cereals for use in the milling industry, bakery, pasta plants, dietetic food, and breakfast cereal.



The Administration Manager should have experience in supporting top level managers with their administrative duties.





(S)he will provide efficient and effective administration service/support to the Global Operations Local Leader.



Based in the Nairobi, the individual will report to the Managing Director.



Minimum Requirements



Essential Educational and / or Training Qualifications & Certificates

Bachelor’s degree in a Business related field or equivalent;

Fluency in oral and written French will be an added advantage.

Preferred Experience and Knowledge

Experience supporting at the executive level;

Experience working in a corporate environment at CEO/board level;

Experience in relating with senior executives and high profile clients.

Job Specification - Administration Manager

Providing full administration support for the Global Ops Leadership team including the complete management of executive scheduled/diaries that include extensive and complex trip planning and organizing, meeting arrangements, appointments and calendar scheduling.

Preparing and producing supporting materials and documents for presentations and meetings (internal and external) - including creating and designing the content.

Representing and supporting a team of administrative assistants to provide a professional and seamless service to the region as a whole

Assisting with all Regional Hospitality/Event Management that involves the executive staff

Special projects supporting the Global Operations team.

Managing expenses reports.

Maintaining the appropriate filing system and providing support with other general office administration as assigned.

Managing other administrative duties as required.

Competencies

Strong communication skills with the ability to interact with staff (at all levels) in a fast paced environment at a high level of professionalism and confidentiality;

Well organized and coordinated person with a global mind-set;

Passionate, proactive, responsible, resourceful, detail-oriented, hard-working and willing to learn to achieve high standards;

Proficient in both spoken and written English;

Ability to make independent decisions with minimal oversight, a self-starter and an ability to think ahead and plan for all scenarios;

Highly motivated, confident and flexible attitude with a sense of ownership;

Ability to work well in a pressured environment under tight deadlines;

Ability to work with a team of administrative staff to provide a professional and seamless service to the region as a whole;

Advanced knowledge and proficiency in n all Microsoft Office;

Excellent administrative, interpersonal and organization skills;

Excellent communication skills;

Comfortable with financial numbers, such as budgets, currency-related and expense numbers.

How to Apply



vacancies@stratostaff.co.ke by 5pm, 20th January 2017.

Please note that only qualified candidates will be contacted.



Our client is an Equal Opportunity Employer