Administration Assistant Vacancy in Kenya

Position: Administration Assistant





Responsibilities:

· Raising LPO, confirm with supplier if LPO is received and follow up on delivery status.

· Preparing marine covers documents.

· Updating petty cash and summarizing at the end of every month.

· Maintaining pending LPO status daily and follow up with suppliers.

· Updating big debtors excel sheet daily.

· Updating annual summary on monthly basis.

· Any other duties as assigned





Requirements

· Must have good organizing and coordinating skills.

· Ability to give attention to detail is a must

· Must have tactical follow up skills.

· Great communication and interpersonal abilities





Education: Diploma in Purchase and Supplies.





Age: 25yrs and Above





Experience: 1 Year and Above





Salary: Ksh 25,000/=





NB: females highly encouraged to apply



