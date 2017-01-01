Administration Assistant Vacancy in Kenya

Administration Assistant Vacancy in KenyaJobs and Careers 02:46
Responsibilities:
· Raising LPO, confirm with supplier if LPO is received and follow up on delivery status.
· Preparing marine covers documents.
· Updating petty cash and summarizing at the end of every month.
· Maintaining pending LPO status daily and follow up with suppliers.
· Updating big debtors excel sheet daily.
· Updating annual summary on monthly basis.
· Any other duties as assigned
Requirements
· Must have good organizing and coordinating skills.
· Ability to give attention to detail is a must
· Must have tactical follow up skills.
· Great communication and interpersonal abilities
Education: Diploma in Purchase and Supplies.
Age: 25yrs and Above
Experience: 1 Year and Above
Salary: Ksh 25,000/=
NB: females highly encouraged to apply
Email: hr@ke.safepakgroup.com