Administration Assistant Vacancy in Kenya

Position: Administration Assistant

Responsibilities:  
·         Raising LPO, confirm with supplier if LPO is received and follow up on delivery status.
·         Preparing marine covers documents.
·         Updating petty cash and summarizing at the end of every month.
·         Maintaining pending LPO status daily and follow up with suppliers.
·         Updating big debtors excel sheet daily.
·         Updating annual summary on monthly basis.
·         Any other duties as assigned


Requirements
·         Must have  good organizing and coordinating skills.
·         Ability to give attention to detail is a must
·         Must have tactical follow up skills.
·         Great communication and interpersonal abilities

Education: Diploma in Purchase and Supplies.

Age: 25yrs and Above

Experience: 1 Year and Above

Salary: Ksh 25,000/=

NB: females highly encouraged to apply

   

