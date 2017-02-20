Admin Accountant Job in Kenya

Are you a passionate young and that thrives in fast paced environment?
WE are looking for you!
WE is looking for an Admin Accountant to work with the WE Villages in Narok south.

The person must have a minimum of Three (3) years experiences in Accounting and atleast one (1) year in Administrative roles.
The person must have training in Accounts or finance, diploma or CPA’s level.
If interested please share your curriculum vitae to the contact below, please note cv’s will be considered on a rolling basis and only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.
Email: infokenya@we.org  by 20th February 2017.

For general information on the organization visit our website: we.org

   

