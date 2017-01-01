ADAN DUALE reveals everything in a question and answer interview with DN (A must read)

In this interactive series, we invite readers to send questions to select public figures.





This week, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale responds to your questions.





I have worked in North Eastern Kenya and I found the residents there quite hospitable. What do you have to say about the clip doing rounds on social media claiming that you are inciting the Somali community in Garissa against the Kamba?





Julius Richard, Busia





It is true we are a welcoming people. That clip is a concocted, fake audio clip manufactured by desperate political competitors of mine who have a history of violence and ethnic animosity. That’s their track record. They have nothing to show for their previous leadership. I challenge them to produce the venue, time and the people I addressed in as far as that clip is concerned. For the record, I have made a formal complaint with the DCI (Directorate of Criminal Investigations) and once that file is taken to the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) in the event I am cleared, I will sue for damages.





Mr Duale, why do you publicly say things that portray you as a troublemaker?





Francis Njuguna, Kibichoi





That is your opinion and by law you are entitled to it. Being in Jubilee’s first line of defence, I know I sometimes have to take positions on issues that some may not like but that does not make me a troublemaker. I am a loyal servant of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto and that is what matters. We mean well for this country.





You seem to be on the warpath every time you address the public. Listening to you, it feels like you have something personal against opposition leaders, especially Mr Raila Odinga. Is there a personal war we do not know about and do you sometimes realise some of your statements could cause instability?





Julius Richard, Busia





Raila Odinga was my political teacher. I graduated from his primary school and joined politics in 2007. Is that somebody you want to hate? I contributed both financially and politically to the ODM campaign in 2007 and I respect him as a key leader in our country. In 2009, together with Deputy President William Ruto, who is my mentor, we differed with him on political ideology. When I was with Raila, I used to defend him vehemently and that made me a darling of ODM’s rank and file and now I have been taught politics at graduate level by President Kenyatta and Ruto in whose secondary school I graduated. I’m now playing in a different league. Uhuru (Mr Kenyatta) is not only my President but personal friend, and because of the position I hold in Jubilee, I am in the first line of defence of the government and I have no apologies to make. I will not be intimidated. I will speak my mind, give my opinion without any fear or favour. So, as I follow the President’s instructions, I want to confirm that I have no personal differences whatsoever with Honourable Odinga and I respect him as an important leader in our country.





A number of Jubilee leaders from the Mt Kenya region have publicly said Deputy President Ruto’s support from the region in the 2022 presidential race is not guaranteed. As a key player in the Jubilee administration, what is your view of such a scenario?





Edward Wanjala Mangoli, Kabuchai





With the permission of the almighty God, William Ruto will be on the ballot paper come 2022. The leadership of President Kenyatta represents a transformational leadership that spans over 20 years and the President himself will be our coalition’s chief campaign manager in 2022. To sceptics, let it be known that the Deputy President will not be…



