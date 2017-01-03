Accounts Manager Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Accounts Manager





Location: Nairobi





Industry: Logistics – Clearing & Forwarding / Freight

Our Client is a Logistics company offering a wide range of Freight Logistical Solutions to companies with interests in the East Africa region.

They are seeking to recruit an Accounts Manager to ensure the achievement of agreed accounts performance standards, operational efficiency and management of funds in such a manner to maximize return on investment while minimizing risk and ensure an adequate control structure is in place.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Plan, prioritize, direct, communicate and delegate work tasks to ensure proper functioning of the department.

· Ensure compliance with general accounting standards, procedures and company financial regulations.

· Organize and advise on outstanding audit reports.

· Timely and accurate preparation of consolidated monthly and annual financial statements and reports in accordance with accounting principles

· Advise on debtor’s management

· Make budgets, annual, monthly and weekly

· Manage MD account and authorize operating expenses, all payments and bills.

· Review and develop effective and robust financial policies and control procedures, develop risk management strategies and processes and ensure internal controls and systems are effective and efficient

· Develop and implement an integrated system that shall be used in the organization

· Provide timely and robust financial analysis to support business decision-making and assist in developing strategies to maximize return on investment options and assist in pricing strategy and service costing framework.

· Analyze financial results, including corrective actions to address adverse performance.

· Counter check petty cash and authorized reimbursements.

· Learn and adopt best practices to improve performance daily; (Constant Incremental Improvement Ref: Kaizen).

Qualifications and Experience

· Must have a minimum 4 years’ experience in a similar role in the freight, clearing and forwarding industry- or related trade.

· Degree in Accounting, Finance or related field

· Evidence on the application of Kaizen.

careers@flexi-personnel.com before 3rd January, 2017. To apply, send your CV and cover letter only tobefore 3rd January, 2017.

Clearly indicate the position applied for and expected remuneration, on the subject line.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement