Accounts Internship Career Opportunity

The Kenyan DAILY POST 02:11

Blyne Consultants Limited are now recruiting for an accountancy intern.
This internship will suit an accountancy graduate or school leaver who is seeking an opportunity to gain practical accountancy work experience to build their CV.
Perfect candidate:
·         Hard working and a willingness to learn
·         Great communication skills
·         Numeric skills
·         Competent in Microsoft office suite
·         Organizational and management skills
·         Problem solving and task finding
·         Commitment and self-motivational skills
·         Professionalism
·         Honest, trustworthy and committed
Role description:
·         Working on various accounting software i.e Quickbooks, Sage, Xero.
·         Assisting with statutory accounts preparation
·         Assisting with personal and corporation tax returns
·         Assisting with VAT preparation and submissions
·         Assist in corporate trainings
·         Manual accounting
·         Data entry
·         Ensure all filing is done in a timely and accurate manner
·         General office and ad hoc duties
This is an unpaid internship, travel expenses and Lunch will be reimbursed.
The successful candidate must be available at least 5 days per week for at least 4 months.
Requirements
·         CPA Section 4
·         Bachelor in commerce (Accounting) is an added advantage.
·         No Experience Required.

Send CV to bmwangi@blyneconsultants.co.ke by 12th January 2017

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno