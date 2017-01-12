Accounts Internship Career Opportunity

Blyne Consultants Limited are now recruiting for an accountancy intern .

This internship will suit an accountancy graduate or school leaver who is seeking an opportunity to gain practical accountancy work experience to build their CV.

Perfect candidate:

· Hard working and a willingness to learn

· Great communication skills

· Numeric skills

· Competent in Microsoft office suite

· Organizational and management skills

· Problem solving and task finding

· Commitment and self-motivational skills

· Professionalism

· Honest, trustworthy and committed

Role description:

· Working on various accounting software i.e Quickbooks, Sage, Xero.

· Assisting with statutory accounts preparation

· Assisting with personal and corporation tax returns

· Assisting with VAT preparation and submissions

· Assist in corporate trainings

· Manual accounting

· Data entry

· Ensure all filing is done in a timely and accurate manner

· General office and ad hoc duties

This is an unpaid internship, travel expenses and Lunch will be reimbursed.

The successful candidate must be available at least 5 days per week for at least 4 months.

Requirements

· CPA Section 4

· Bachelor in commerce (Accounting) is an added advantage.

· No Experience Required.