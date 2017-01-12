Accounts Internship Career Opportunity

Accounts Internship Career OpportunityJobs and Careers 02:11
This internship will suit an accountancy graduate or school leaver who is seeking an opportunity to gain practical accountancy work experience to build their CV.
Perfect candidate:
· Hard working and a willingness to learn
· Great communication skills
· Numeric skills
· Competent in Microsoft office suite
· Organizational and management skills
· Problem solving and task finding
· Commitment and self-motivational skills
· Professionalism
· Honest, trustworthy and committed
Role description:
· Working on various accounting software i.e Quickbooks, Sage, Xero.
· Assisting with statutory accounts preparation
· Assisting with personal and corporation tax returns
· Assisting with VAT preparation and submissions
· Assist in corporate trainings
· Manual accounting
· Data entry
· Ensure all filing is done in a timely and accurate manner
· General office and ad hoc duties
This is an unpaid internship, travel expenses and Lunch will be reimbursed.
The successful candidate must be available at least 5 days per week for at least 4 months.
Requirements
· CPA Section 4
· Bachelor in commerce (Accounting) is an added advantage.
· No Experience Required.
Send CV to bmwangi@blyneconsultants.co.ke by 12th January 2017