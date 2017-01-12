Accounts Clerk Job in Nairobi Kenya

Accounts Clerk Job in Nairobi KenyaJobs and Careers 08:03
Industry: Manufacturing
Location: Nairobi
Salary: 20K– 25K
Our client is a manufacturer of Switch boards and Meter Boards based in Nairobi.
They seek to hire an efficient Male Accounts Clerk.
Responsibilities
- Maintain accurate
records of all transactions made by the company by verifying, allocating,
and posting transactions
- Balance accounts by
reconciling entries
- Maintain accounts
receivables and accounts payables
- Maintain correct
records of petty cash
- Complies with
regulatory requirements in terms of tax, reporting, and licensing
- Organize and file
records for historical record keeping
- Supports external
auditors for year-end audits
- Prepares regular financial
reports (balance sheet, P&L, cash flow) for management
- Implements and
enforces internal controls
- Contribute to
company success through teamwork, flexibility, effort and intelligence.
Qualifications
- At least CPA 2 or
equivalent
- 1 year experience in
bookkeeping in a busy manufacturing company
- Familiarity with
bookkeeping and basic accounting procedures
- Competency in MS
Office and accounting softwares such as Quickbooks & Tally
- Accuracy and
attention to detail
- Aptitude for numbers
- Well organized
- Energetic
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, posses the necessary qualification and experience, please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accounts Clerk – Manufacturing ) tovacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 12th January, 2017.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV. N.B:
We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.