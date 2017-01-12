Accounts Clerk Job in Nairobi Kenya

Job Title: Accounts Clerk - Manufacturing
 
Industry: Manufacturing
 
Location: Nairobi
 
Salary: 20K– 25K
 
Our client is a manufacturer of Switch boards and Meter Boards based in Nairobi. 

They seek to hire an efficient Male Accounts Clerk. 

Responsibilities
  • Maintain accurate records of all transactions made by the company by verifying, allocating, and posting transactions
  • Balance accounts by reconciling entries
  • Maintain accounts receivables and accounts payables
  • Maintain correct records of petty cash
  • Complies with regulatory requirements in terms of tax, reporting, and licensing
  • Organize and file records for historical record keeping
  • Supports external auditors for year-end audits
  • Prepares regular financial reports (balance sheet, P&L, cash flow) for management
  • Implements and enforces internal controls
  • Contribute to company success through teamwork, flexibility, effort and intelligence.
Qualifications
  • At least CPA 2 or equivalent
  • 1 year experience in bookkeeping in a busy manufacturing company
  • Familiarity with bookkeeping and basic accounting procedures
  • Competency in MS Office and accounting softwares such as Quickbooks & Tally
  • Accuracy and attention to detail
  • Aptitude for numbers
  • Well organized
  • Energetic
How to Apply
 
If you are up to the challenge, posses the necessary qualification and experience, please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accounts Clerk – Manufacturing ) tovacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 12th January, 2017. 
 
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV. N.B: 
 
We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing. 

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.

   

