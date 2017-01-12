Accounts Clerk Job in Nairobi Kenya

Job Title: Accounts Clerk - Manufacturing



Industry: Manufacturing



Location: Nairobi



Salary: 20K– 25K



Our client is a manufacturer of Switch boards and Meter Boards based in Nairobi.





They seek to hire an efficient Male Accounts Clerk.





Responsibilities

Maintain accurate records of all transactions made by the company by verifying, allocating, and posting transactions

Balance accounts by reconciling entries

Maintain accounts receivables and accounts payables

Maintain correct records of petty cash

Complies with regulatory requirements in terms of tax, reporting, and licensing

Organize and file records for historical record keeping

Supports external auditors for year-end audits

Prepares regular financial reports (balance sheet, P&L, cash flow) for management

Implements and enforces internal controls

Contribute to company success through teamwork, flexibility, effort and intelligence.

Qualifications

At least CPA 2 or equivalent

1 year experience in bookkeeping in a busy manufacturing company

Familiarity with bookkeeping and basic accounting procedures

Competency in MS Office and accounting softwares such as Quickbooks & Tally

Accuracy and attention to detail

Aptitude for numbers

Well organized

Energetic

How to Apply



before 12th January, 2017.

If you are up to the challenge, posses the necessary qualification and experience, please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accounts Clerk – Manufacturing ) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 12th January, 2017.

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV. N.B:



We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.





Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.