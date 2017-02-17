Accounts Clerk Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Accounts Clerk Job in Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 15:59
Our Client, in the printing and branding industry is seeking to recruit an Accounts Clerk located in Nairobi town.
This opportunity requires a self-motivated, disciplined and responsible individual.
Position Role: The Accounts Clerk will be responsible for preparing various account statements and reports based on the Knowledge of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and Internal Control Procedures.
Responsibilities:-
· Monthly management accounts and report preparation (Liability, capital & asset account entries, Profit & Loss, Balance Sheet, Accounts payable and receivable etc.)
· Audit documents to confirm transactions
· Receipting of revenue and banking
· Petty cash payments and compiling of statistical records
· Timely processing of invoices & preparation of statutory payments (VAT, PAYE, NSSF, NHIF)
· Write cheques and other payment transactions e.g. disbursements
· Maintain confidentiality of the financial information at all times
· Reconcile bank accounts
· Conduct debt collection to ensure that cash flow management is effectively managed
Competencies:
· Excellent writing and verbal skills with good command of both English and Kiswahili
· Mature individual with good work ethics and high level of integrity
· Organized and self-motivated and respectful individual
· Team player
· Good interpersonal skills
· Deadline oriented with ability to maintain confidentiality
Educational Level / Professional Qualifications
· Degree in accounting or finance
· Professional Accounting Qualifications, CPA-K will be an added advantage
· Computer skills (proficiency in MS-Office)
· Proficient in use of QuickBooks & other accounting software
Experience: At least 2 years of continuous work experience in a similar position
If you are interested and confident that you meet the outlined Qualifications and Skills, send your CV with 3 referees and cover letter to recruit@fivetalentsafrica.com by Friday, 17th February, 2017
Clearly indicate the position title on the subject line.Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.