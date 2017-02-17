Accounts Clerk Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Our Client, in the printing and branding industry is seeking to recruit an Accounts Clerk located in Nairobi town.
This opportunity requires a self-motivated, disciplined and responsible individual.
Position Role: The Accounts Clerk will be responsible for preparing various account statements and reports based on the Knowledge of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and Internal Control Procedures.

Responsibilities:-
·         Monthly management accounts and report preparation (Liability, capital & asset account entries, Profit & Loss, Balance Sheet, Accounts payable and receivable etc.)
·         Audit documents to confirm transactions
·         Receipting of revenue and banking
·         Petty cash payments and compiling of statistical records
·         Timely processing of invoices & preparation of statutory payments (VAT, PAYE, NSSF, NHIF)
·         Write cheques and other payment transactions e.g. disbursements
·         Maintain confidentiality of the financial information at all times
·         Reconcile bank accounts
·         Conduct debt collection to ensure that cash flow management is effectively managed

Competencies:
·         Excellent writing and verbal skills with good command of both English and Kiswahili
·         Mature individual with good work ethics and high level of integrity
·         Organized and self-motivated and respectful individual
·         Team player
·         Good interpersonal skills
·         Deadline oriented with ability to maintain confidentiality

Educational Level / Professional Qualifications
·         Degree in accounting or finance
·         Professional Accounting Qualifications, CPA-K will be an added advantage
·         Computer skills (proficiency in MS-Office)
·         Proficient in use of QuickBooks & other accounting software

Experience: At least 2 years of continuous work experience in a similar position
If you are interested and confident that you meet the outlined Qualifications and Skills, send your CV with 3 referees and cover letter to recruit@fivetalentsafrica.com by Friday, 17th February, 2017
Clearly indicate the position title on the subject line.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

   

