Accounts Clerk Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Our Client, in the printing and branding industry is seeking to recruit an Accounts Clerk located in Nairobi town.

This opportunity requires a self-motivated, disciplined and responsible individual.

Position Role: The Accounts Clerk will be responsible for preparing various account statements and reports based on the Knowledge of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and Internal Control Procedures.





Responsibilities:-

· Monthly management accounts and report preparation (Liability, capital & asset account entries, Profit & Loss, Balance Sheet, Accounts payable and receivable etc.)

· Audit documents to confirm transactions

· Receipting of revenue and banking

· Petty cash payments and compiling of statistical records

· Timely processing of invoices & preparation of statutory payments (VAT, PAYE, NSSF, NHIF)

· Write cheques and other payment transactions e.g. disbursements

· Maintain confidentiality of the financial information at all times

· Reconcile bank accounts

· Conduct debt collection to ensure that cash flow management is effectively managed





Competencies:

· Excellent writing and verbal skills with good command of both English and Kiswahili

· Mature individual with good work ethics and high level of integrity

· Organized and self-motivated and respectful individual

· Team player

· Good interpersonal skills

· Deadline oriented with ability to maintain confidentiality





Educational Level / Professional Qualifications

· Degree in accounting or finance

· Professional Accounting Qualifications, CPA-K will be an added advantage

· Computer skills (proficiency in MS-Office)

· Proficient in use of QuickBooks & other accounting software





Experience: At least 2 years of continuous work experience in a similar position

recruit@fivetalentsafrica.com by Friday, 17th February, 2017 If you are interested and confident that you meet the outlined Qualifications and Skills, send your CV with 3 referees and cover letter toby Friday, 17th February, 2017

Clearly indicate the position title on the subject line.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.