Accounts Clerk Job in Kenya

Accounts Clerk
Location: Kisumu
Salary: Negotiable
A mid sized Firm in Kisumu dealing with import of machinery for sugar mills beside carrying out project work in sugar & other industries is looking to hire the above stated position.
Should have graduated with a relevant degree
Should have at least 3 years relevant experience.
Industry experience much preferable
Knowledge and experience of Quick Book, Excel & Microsoft word.
He must be fully conversant with taxes & duties and able to handle the accounts independently.
The candidate with a certificate course having 6-8 years’ experience may also apply.
It is a permanent & full time job and the future is bright for the right candidate who wants to make it in the company.
Applications should be sent to jobs@jobsikaz.com with the subject title as “Accounts Clerk- Kisumu” not later than 10th of this month.
