Accounts Clerk Job in Kenya

Accounts Clerk

Location: Kisumu

Salary: Negotiable

A mid sized  Firm  in Kisumu dealing with import of machinery for sugar mills beside carrying out project work in sugar & other industries is looking to hire the above stated position.

Should have graduated with a relevant degree

Should have at least 3 years relevant experience. 

Industry experience much preferable

Knowledge and experience of Quick Book, Excel & Microsoft word.

He must be fully conversant with taxes & duties and able to handle the accounts independently.

The candidate with a certificate course having 6-8 years’ experience may also apply.

It is a permanent & full time job and the future is bright for the right candidate who wants to make it in the company.

Applications should be sent to jobs@jobsikaz.com with the subject title as “Accounts Clerk- Kisumu” not later than 10th of this month. 

Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.

   

