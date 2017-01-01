Accounts Clerk Job in Kenya

Accounts Clerk



Location: Kisumu



Salary: Negotiable



A mid sized Firm in Kisumu dealing with import of machinery for sugar mills beside carrying out project work in sugar & other industries is looking to hire the above stated position.



Should have graduated with a relevant degree





Should have at least 3 years relevant experience.





Industry experience much preferable





Knowledge and experience of Quick Book, Excel & Microsoft word.





He must be fully conversant with taxes & duties and able to handle the accounts independently.





The candidate with a certificate course having 6-8 years’ experience may also apply.









Applications should be sent to jobs@jobsikaz.com with the subject title as “Accounts Clerk- Kisumu” not later than 10th of this month. It is a permanent & full time job and the future is bright for the right candidate who wants to make it in the company.Applications should be sent towith the subject title as “Accounts Clerk- Kisumu” not later than 10th of this month.





Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.