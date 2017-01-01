Accounts Assistant Urgent Vacancy in Nairobi

Accounts Assistant Urgent Vacancy in NairobiJobs and Careers 02:12
Reporting to: – Financial Controller
Qualification: B.Com / CPA with hands on some accounting packages i.e. SAGE/ QUICKBOOKS
Location: Nairobi-Kenya
Age: 25yrs and Above
Experience: 1 Year and Above
Gender: Ladies
Responsibilities:
· Sales Tax/VAT reconciliation
· Central Excise KNOWLEGE IS A MUST
· Preparation of general books of accounts
· Income tax
· Planning and organizing Audits
· Accounts Receivables and Payables accounting
· Costing of raw materials and machines
· Preparing invoices.
· Reconciliation of debtors /creditors/bank transactions
· Reconciliation of export and local customer accounts
· Preparation of final stock sheets.
· Withholding Tax on a monthly basis
Skill Sets
· Excellent oral and written communication in English. Attention to details.
· Knowledge of statutory compliances
· Problem solving skills
· Analytical ability
· Creative and adjustable to any critical situations
· Able to take multiple tasks
Basic Starting Salary:Kshs 25,000.Email your CV to hr@ke.safepakgroup.com