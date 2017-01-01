Accounts Assistant Urgent Vacancy in Nairobi

Job Title: Accounts Assistant





Reporting to: – Financial Controller





Qualification: B.Com / CPA with hands on some accounting packages i.e. SAGE/ QUICKBOOKS





Location: Nairobi-Kenya





Age: 25yrs and Above





Experience: 1 Year and Above





Gender: Ladies





Responsibilities:

· Sales Tax/VAT reconciliation

· Central Excise KNOWLEGE IS A MUST

· Preparation of general books of accounts

· Income tax

· Planning and organizing Audits

· Accounts Receivables and Payables accounting

· Costing of raw materials and machines

· Preparing invoices.

· Reconciliation of debtors /creditors/bank transactions

· Reconciliation of export and local customer accounts

· Preparation of final stock sheets.

· Withholding Tax on a monthly basis





Skill Sets

· Excellent oral and written communication in English. Attention to details.

· Knowledge of statutory compliances

· Problem solving skills

· Analytical ability

· Creative and adjustable to any critical situations

· Able to take multiple tasks

Basic Starting Salary:Kshs 25,000.

Email your CV to

hr@ke.safepakgroup.com