Accounts Assistant Urgent Vacancy in Nairobi

Job Title: Accounts Assistant

Reporting to: – Financial Controller

Qualification:  B.Com / CPA with hands on some accounting packages i.e. SAGE/ QUICKBOOKS

Location: Nairobi-Kenya

Age: 25yrs and Above

Experience: 1 Year and Above

Gender: Ladies

Responsibilities:
·         Sales Tax/VAT reconciliation
·         Central Excise KNOWLEGE IS A MUST
·         Preparation of general books of accounts
·         Income tax
·         Planning and organizing Audits
·         Accounts Receivables and Payables accounting
·         Costing of raw materials and machines
·         Preparing invoices.
·         Reconciliation of debtors /creditors/bank transactions
·         Reconciliation of export  and local customer accounts
·         Preparation of final stock sheets.
·         Withholding Tax on a monthly basis

Skill Sets
·         Excellent oral and written communication in English. Attention to details.
·         Knowledge of statutory compliances
·         Problem solving skills
·         Analytical ability
·         Creative and adjustable to any critical situations
·         Able to take multiple tasks
Basic Starting Salary:Kshs 25,000.
Email your CV to hr@ke.safepakgroup.com

   

