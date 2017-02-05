Accounts Assistant Job in Kenya

Property Firm





Accounts Assistant





Responsibilities

Banking

· Daily bank book and statement reconciliations and report and correct anomalies promptly

· Ensure all payments are appropriately approved and coded, have calculation strips, proper supporting documents, payment stamps, received in finance stamp and are charged correctly to the respective project number

· Submit vouchers to the accountant for booking on set dates i.e vouchers submitted should agree with those listed in the e-cash and bank books

· Ensure bank book and Navison balances are in agreement

· Plan and request for funds for projects and the Office in good time

· Maintain bank records

Cash Management

· Management of office cashbox – payments are made without delay for approved and properly prepared vouchers

· Daily reconciliation of physical and cash book balances according to the SOS CV KE cash management rules

· Ensure no new advances to persons with outstanding advances

· Assist in Project Accounting

· Arrange and facilitate monthly payments – local and foreign currency related transactions

Other duties/additional tasks

· Deputize the other accountants

· Follow up on accounts receivables and payables

· Maintain the files for finance department confidentially

· Raise extra ordinary issues with supervisor promptly

· Assist in any other duties as may be requested by the Head of Team

Job Qualifications

· The ideal candidate should have a minimum KCSE or O-level.

· Diploma in accounting from a reputable institution, at least or equivalent

· Professional working experience in a similar position added advantage

· Knowledge of SOS CV instruments and procedures will be an added advantage

· Good interpersonal communication skills & working knowledge of IT technology (related software, phone, fax, e-mail, the internet) and computer applications (e.g. MS Office)

· Good command of English and Kiswahili

· Willingness to upskill as required by the tasks to be performed – corresponding measures are agreed with management

