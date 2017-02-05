Accounts Assistant Job in Kenya

Accounts Assistant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 15:37
Accounts Assistant
Responsibilities
Banking
· Daily bank book and statement reconciliations and report and correct anomalies promptly
· Ensure all payments are appropriately approved and coded, have calculation strips, proper supporting documents, payment stamps, received in finance stamp and are charged correctly to the respective project number
· Submit vouchers to the accountant for booking on set dates i.e vouchers submitted should agree with those listed in the e-cash and bank books
· Ensure bank book and Navison balances are in agreement
· Plan and request for funds for projects and the Office in good time
· Maintain bank records
Cash Management
· Management of office cashbox – payments are made without delay for approved and properly prepared vouchers
· Daily reconciliation of physical and cash book balances according to the SOS CV KE cash management rules
· Ensure no new advances to persons with outstanding advances
· Assist in Project Accounting
· Arrange and facilitate monthly payments – local and foreign currency related transactions
Other duties/additional tasks
· Deputize the other accountants
· Follow up on accounts receivables and payables
· Maintain the files for finance department confidentially
· Raise extra ordinary issues with supervisor promptly
· Assist in any other duties as may be requested by the Head of Team
Job Qualifications
· The ideal candidate should have a minimum KCSE or O-level.
· Diploma in accounting from a reputable institution, at least or equivalent
· Professional working experience in a similar position added advantage
· Knowledge of SOS CV instruments and procedures will be an added advantage
· Good interpersonal communication skills & working knowledge of IT technology (related software, phone, fax, e-mail, the internet) and computer applications (e.g. MS Office)
· Good command of English and Kiswahili
· Willingness to upskill as required by the tasks to be performed – corresponding measures are agreed with management
How to Apply
If you believe your experience, competencies and qualifications match the job and role specifications described; send your application to vacantjobskenya@gmail.com latest by 5th February 2017