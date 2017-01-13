Accounts Assistant Job in Kenya

Job Title: Accounts Assistant



Industry: Fresh Produce



Location: Embu



Salary: 25k



Our client is an indigenous company located in Embu. Specialized in the growth and export of fresh produce targeted for the European market.

They seek to hire an Accounts Assistant to assist in the day to day accounts functions.







Responsibilities

· Prepare and maintain an up to date daily recording of transactions and input data into the accounting system

· Issue invoices to customers based on services rendered and/or goods sold

· Validate invoices against items or services received

· Ensure proper book keeping, documentation and filing of the company documents

· Adhere to the established internal control over cash and bank transactions and ensure completeness and accuracy of supporting documentation

· Ensure compliance of regulatory guidelines and generally accepted accounting standards

· Prepare monthly balance sheet schedules

· Check all financial transactions for accuracy

Qualifications

· Minimum CPA Section IV or equivalent

· At least 1-2 years experience

· Must be conversant with Accounting packages

· Must have excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work in a team

· Must have a good understanding of financial concepts and pay keen attention to detail

· Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion

· Excellent planning and organizational skills

· Embu residents encouraged to apply

How to Apply



vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 13th January 2017. If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accounts Assistant – Embu) tobefore 13th January 2017.

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.