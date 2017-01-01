Accountant Job Vacancy in Nairobi, Kenya

Vacancy: Accountant



Job Ref: R/A/1



Our client is looking for an Accountant to help in generating and providing financial and managerial information for internal and external reporting of the finance team.





The incumbent will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.



Duties and Responsibilities



Financial Reporting:

Payment of transactions (telegraphic transfers, cheque and Cash) and ensuring that the control procedures are complied with.

Post cheque payments and receipt to the appropriate general ledger accounts

Weekly and monthly bank reconciliations and weekly cash reports to treasury and cash handling

Booking documents for receipts and issues for assigned stores and warehouses

Reconcile inventory to general ledger.

Booking dully supported and approved supplier invoices to the appropriate general ledger accounts

Reconcile supplier statements to the payables supplier balances

Book sale invoices and dispatch to customer with appropriate backup documentation.

Weekly update of account receivables outstanding balances to the sales team to facilitate collection planning.

Maintain the General Ledger module including posting journals and bi-monthly reconciliations.

Maintain the Payroll system, payroll data, processing all required monthly payroll transactions and ensure approved monthly payroll bank transfers to staff accounts are done on time and other payroll procedures.

Management & Statutory Reporting:

Monthly work in progress (WIP) analysis and closed job reports for completed jobs.

Generate data and information required for forecasting and budgeting processes

Generate quarterly and annual reports.

Withholding tax returns

Governance & Control:

Ensure 100% compliance to company internal control procedures to safeguard the company assets

Filling and document retention in line with company policy and statutory requirement.

To always act and behave in a way compliant with all the company guidelines and policies including but not limited to Environmental Health and Safety, ethics and business code of conduct.

Qualifications, Skills and Experience

Bachelor of commerce – accounting option/ Bsc. Accounting

Chartered Accountant - ACCA (Affiliate/ Member) / CPA (K)

Mean grade KCSE B+

Conversant with standard costing system.

Proficiency in use of SAP ERP.

At least three years’ experience in a multinational manufacturing company in a similar role

Must be able to work in a team

Excellent influencing and communication skills

Good problem solving

Be able to think and look ahead, beyond the constraints of the current situation, identifies new opportunities and presents and develops new ideas

Remuneration: An attractive salary is on offer dependent on skills, qualifications and experience.



How to Apply





To apply, send your CV in word format with a recent photograph of yourself embedded in the top right hand corner.





Attach an application letter demonstrating how your skills, experience and qualifications are transferrable to the role.





All documentation is to be emailed to info@byappointmentafrica.com , quoting the Job Reference in the subject header of your mail.

ONLY short listed candidates will be contacted