Accountant Job Vacancy in Nairobi, Kenya
Job Ref: R/A/1
Our client is looking for an Accountant to help in generating and providing financial and managerial information for internal and external reporting of the finance team.
The incumbent will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Duties and Responsibilities
Financial Reporting:
- Payment of
transactions (telegraphic transfers, cheque and Cash) and ensuring that
the control procedures are complied with.
- Post cheque payments
and receipt to the appropriate general ledger accounts
- Weekly and monthly
bank reconciliations and weekly cash reports to treasury and cash handling
- Booking documents
for receipts and issues for assigned stores and warehouses
- Reconcile inventory
to general ledger.
- Booking dully
supported and approved supplier invoices to the appropriate general ledger
accounts
- Reconcile supplier
statements to the payables supplier balances
- Book sale invoices
and dispatch to customer with appropriate backup documentation.
- Weekly update of
account receivables outstanding balances to the sales team to facilitate
collection planning.
- Maintain the General
Ledger module including posting journals and bi-monthly reconciliations.
- Maintain the Payroll
system, payroll data, processing all required monthly payroll transactions
and ensure approved monthly payroll bank transfers to staff accounts are
done on time and other payroll procedures.
Management & Statutory Reporting:
- Monthly work in
progress (WIP) analysis and closed job reports for completed jobs.
- Generate data and
information required for forecasting and budgeting processes
- Generate quarterly
and annual reports.
- Withholding tax
returns
Governance & Control:
- Ensure 100%
compliance to company internal control procedures to safeguard the company
assets
- Filling and document
retention in line with company policy and statutory requirement.
- To always act and
behave in a way compliant with all the company guidelines and policies
including but not limited to Environmental Health and Safety, ethics and
business code of conduct.
Qualifications, Skills and Experience
- Bachelor of commerce
– accounting option/ Bsc. Accounting
- Chartered Accountant
- ACCA (Affiliate/ Member) / CPA (K)
- Mean grade KCSE B+
- Conversant with
standard costing system.
- Proficiency in use
of SAP ERP.
- At least three
years’ experience in a multinational manufacturing company in a similar
role
- Must be able to work
in a team
- Excellent
influencing and communication skills
- Good problem solving
- Be able to think and
look ahead, beyond the constraints of the current situation, identifies
new opportunities and presents and develops new ideas
Remuneration: An attractive salary is on offer dependent on skills, qualifications and experience.
How to Apply
To apply, send your CV in word format with a recent photograph of yourself embedded in the top right hand corner.
Attach an application letter demonstrating how your skills, experience and qualifications are transferrable to the role.
All documentation is to be emailed to info@byappointmentafrica.com, quoting the Job Reference in the subject header of your mail.ONLY short listed candidates will be contacted