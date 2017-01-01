Accountant Job in Nairobi

Position: Accountant





Location: Nairobi





Nature of Job: Full time





Summary: Our client seeks to recruit an Accountant who will be responsible for tasks relating to the preparation and maintenance of financial records as well as cash handling, debt collection and office administration.





Duties

· Balancing accounts

· Processing receipts, sales invoices and payments

· Maintaining financial records which accurately record the business’ incoming and outgoing finances

· Completing tax return forms

· Ensuring that accounts are accurately monitored and recorded

· Dealing with company’s payroll by processing wages and employee expense claims

· Preparing profit and loss accounts sheets

· Preparing balance sheets

· Answering the phone and reading/sending emails to clients

· Debt collection

· Invoice payables and receivables





Requirements

· CPA at least section two

· Bachelor’s degree in a Business related field

· 2-5 years’ experience in accounting

· Ability to work with accounting softwares

· Excellent working experience with Ms. Excel

info@royalagencies.org Apply with CV stating your skills and qualifications to