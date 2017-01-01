Accept defeat & move on, I will always beat you - UHURU tells RAILA after losing in the Senate

Accept defeat & move on, I will always beat you - UHURU tells RAILA after losing in the SenateNews 11:31
Sunday January 8, 2017 - The ruling Jubilee Party has dismissed CORD’s claims that the passage of the contentious amendments to allow IEBC to use a manual voting system in case the electronic one fails during the August polls will encourage election fraud.
Jubilee also warned Raila Odinga and his people against holding the country at ransom after losing in the Senate saying the Opposition should accept the defeat and move on.
Led by...
Page 1 2