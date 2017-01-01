Abarikiwe! See what this S£XY LADY did to a helpless boy outside Safaricom Headquarters (PHOTOs)

There are still good people out there...





Sharleen Wambui Maina was Walking to town today evening together with her friends.





She noticed that the boy walking towards her was sickly and nose bleeding.





Obviously many saw the boy before her but ignored him.





Shirlene put her First Aid skills into action swiftly.





He sat the boy down,Quickly asked for water from the guards at Safaricom HQs and cleaned the boy's nose.





She wiped him with a wet towel and also gave him some money to use as bus fare home after he was stable.





The boy said he was from a party in Westlands and was going home.



We thank Sharleen for her Good Samaritan Act!





