A Tesla self-driving car predicted an accident and reacted before it happened (VIDEO)

Sunday, January 22, 2017 - This video shows how Tesla's autopilot model could save lives on the road.





The dash cam video posted to Twitter by Hans Noordsij shows a group of cars traveling on and highway in the Netherlands. Noordsij was driving a Tesla Autopilot model.





Moments before two vehicles collided ahead, the Tesla model's emergency braking system activated, safely stopping the car a car a full second before a collision ahead of the vehicle even happens.





Watch the video below.





Original video, authorisation from the owner. Essential, no one could predict the accident but the radar did and acted by emergency braking. pic.twitter.com/70MySRiHGR December 27, 2016