A Tesla self-driving car predicted an accident and reacted before it happened (VIDEO)

Sunday, January 22, 2017 - This video shows how Tesla's autopilot model could save lives on the road.

The dash cam video posted to Twitter by Hans Noordsij shows a group of cars traveling on and highway in the Netherlands. Noordsij was driving a Tesla Autopilot model.

Moments before two vehicles collided ahead, the Tesla model's emergency braking system activated, safely stopping the car a car a full second before a collision ahead of the vehicle even happens.

